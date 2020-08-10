Kanchana 3 Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Kanchana 3 is a Tamil language action comedy horror flick which released in the year 2019. It is the third installment in the Kanchana series. Read on to know details about Kanchana 3 cast.

The cast of Kanchana 3

Raghava Lawrence in a dual role as Raghava and Kaali

Oviya as Kavya, Raghava's cousin

Vedhika as Priya, Raghava's cousin

Nikki Tamboli as Divya, Raghava's cousin

Ri Djavi Alexandra as Rosie, Kaali's love interest

Kovai Sarala as Raghava's mother

Devadarshini as Kamakshi, Raghava's sister-in-law

Soori as Govindan, Kaali's friend

Sriman as Raghava's brother

Delhi Ganesh as Raghava's grandfather

Tarun Arora as Minister Shankar

Kabir Duhan Singh as Bhavani, Shankar's brother

Anupama Kumar as Radha, Kaali's mother

Yuvasri Lakshmi as Pappa, Raghava's niece

Aathma Patrick as Morthy

"Myna" Nandhini as Durga

Sunitha Gogoi as Dhivya

Priyanka Nalkari as Moshika, Dhivya's sister

Ashok Pandian as Dhivya and Moshika's father

Meerabi as Dhivya and Moshika's mother

R.N.R.Manohar as Shankar's friend

Plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around a man, Kaali, who runs an ashram and is a social worker. Once he was approached by a corrupt politician’s kin who asks Kaali to turn his black money into white by claiming that the money came in as charity. When Kaali refuses to do so, the politician gets angry and devices a plan to destroy the ashram and kill Kaali, in which he succeeds. However, the ghost of Kaali possesses a man named Raghava. Then Kaali goes on to kill the corrupt politician to avenge his death.

About the movie

The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Kalanithi Maran and Raghava Lawrence. The movie released in April 2019 and performed well at the box-office. The movie reportedly made Rs 150 crores at the box office.

Laxxmi Bomb: Hindi remake of Kanchana

A Hindi remake of Kaali is being made in Bollywood which will star Akshay Kumar. The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

