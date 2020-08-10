Kanchana 3 Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Kanchana 3 is a Tamil language action comedy horror flick which released in the year 2019. It is the third installment in the Kanchana series. Read on to know details about Kanchana 3 cast.
The plot of the film revolves around a man, Kaali, who runs an ashram and is a social worker. Once he was approached by a corrupt politician’s kin who asks Kaali to turn his black money into white by claiming that the money came in as charity. When Kaali refuses to do so, the politician gets angry and devices a plan to destroy the ashram and kill Kaali, in which he succeeds. However, the ghost of Kaali possesses a man named Raghava. Then Kaali goes on to kill the corrupt politician to avenge his death.
The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Kalanithi Maran and Raghava Lawrence. The movie released in April 2019 and performed well at the box-office. The movie reportedly made Rs 150 crores at the box office.
A Hindi remake of Kaali is being made in Bollywood which will star Akshay Kumar. The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.
