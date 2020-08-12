Here's Akshay Kumar's Net Worth As He Becomes Only Indian In Forbes 2020 Top 10 List

Akshay Kumar just made it to the Forbes 2020 list of 10 highest-paid male actors. Akshay Kumar is on the 6th position on the list and is also the only Indian actor on it. Dwayne Johnson tops the list with $87.5 million, whereas Jackie Chan is in the 10th position.

Akshay Kumar's net worth in 2020

As per the Forbes list of 10 highest-paid male actors, Akshay Kumar's net worth is $48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore). Forbes also reported Akshay Kumar as the only Bollywood star on the list and wrote that Kumar is working on his first television series, The End for Amazon Prime. The magazine further stated that most of his money comes from endorsement deals.

Forbes list 2020: 10 highest-paid male actors

Dwayne Johnson tops the chart with his earnings estimated to be $87.5 million. Then comes the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who holds the second spot with earnings of $71.5 million. On the third, fourth and fifth spots are actors Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel, respectively. The sixth, seventh and eighth spot has Akshay Kumar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, respectively. On the ninth spot, it's Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan marks the tenth spot on the list.

Akshay Kumar's movies

In a career spanning over 29 years, Akshay Kumar has appeared in over 100 films. He has also won awards for his contribution to the industry. Akshay Kumar made his debut as the lead actor in Saugandh, 1991. However, he shot to fame with his role in Abbas Mustan's directorial, Khiladi. Akshay Kumar is fondly called as the 'Khiladi of Bollywood'. He also featured in a music album, Filhal. His notable work is in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Singh Is Kinng, OMG – Oh My God!, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Mission Mangal, Kesari among others.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

After Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial, Sooryavanshi. He also has Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming flick, Prithviraj in the pipeline. Not only these, but Kumar is awaiting the digital release of Laxmmi Bomb. He has been also roped in for Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Durgavati, and many more films.

