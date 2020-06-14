Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone Urges All To 'communicate', 'seek Help'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Instagram, emphasised 'the importance of reaching out'.

Deepika Padukone's message

In an Instagram post, Deepika Padukone recounted her 'experience with mental illness' and said that she cannot 'stress enough about the importance of reaching out'. Deepika Padukone said that there is hope. Deepika Padukone's post comes after news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committing suicide at his residence in Bandra surfaced. Here's what Padukone has posted.

Deepika Padukone on mental health

Deepika Padukone was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014 and went public about it next year. In 2015, she launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health. In an interview with news agency PTI, the actress had once said that conversation around mental health awareness may have opened up a lot in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. Deepika Padukone had previously said people must understand depression and anxiety are like any other illness and can be treated and her own experience has encouraged her to work for the cause of mental health awareness.

Deepika Padukone had once said that depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression are like any other illness and treatable. It was her experience with this illness that encouraged her to set up ThE Live Love Laugh.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. They have not found any (suicide) note yet and are investigating the case. The body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy.

