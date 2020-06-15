Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: John Abraham And Sunny Leone Mourn The Loss

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. The 34-year-old star was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Actor John Abraham and Sunny Leone have offered their condolences.

John Abraham and Sunny Leone’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared a black and white picture of the late actor. His caption read, “Rest in Peace… #SushantSinghRajput” [sic]. Although the actors have not appeared on the big screen together, they were seen in a commercial for a car brand. It was also reported that Sushant was initially set to star in Romeo Akbar Walter but walked out of the thriller. The role then went to John Abraham.

Sunny Leone shared a black post with “r.i.p” written on it in white. She penned down a long message expressing her grief. The actor mentioned that she did not know what to say or write because of the “overwhelming feeling of sadness” for someone she did not know and is trying to understand why. Sunny talked about depression saying that a lot of people are giving advice to stay positive. She stated that sometimes it is “impossible to smile impossible to smile...impossible to laugh...to see or feel happiness” and to find the good. She mentioned that everyone has these feelings but there are some that cannot “move forward and turn the page”. She feels that saying to stay positive is a little insensitive to those people that need professional help or the help from their friends and family.

Sunny Leone noted that she is sorry for Sushant Singh Rajput as his “last option in the world” was to take his own life. But she hopes that he found the happiness he deserves even though the ones he left behind will “forever be sad” as he is no more. Sunny paid her condolences to the late actor’s family. She wrote, “My love and heart goes to the family and friends who will never see you again. God bless you and your family. RIP” [sic] she concluded.

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, and many other celebrities have expressed their grief on the demise of the rising star.

