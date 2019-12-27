Akshay Kumar's Most Iconic One-liners From His Comedy Movies

Akshay Kumar is one of the most iconic and celebrated actors in Bollywood. He has given the industry some of its biggest box office hits. The actor has a habit of making over three to four movies each year, and fans are always seen flooding the theatres to watch his movies first hand. Read more to know about Akshay Kumar’s iconic-one liners by the Rustom actor.

Akshay Kumar’s iconic one-liners

Don't angry me!

In the movie Rowdy Rathore, Akshay gave his fans some of his catchiest dialogues. One of them comes when his character meets the antagonist of the film. In the scene, when the antagonist raises his voice in front of Akshay Kumar’s character, he delivers the movie’s best dialogue, according to the fans. It is “Don’t angry me!”

Naam ka khauf

In Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, Akshay gave his fans another catchy dialogue, which was stuck on the fans’ minds for a long time. It was, “Peene ki capacity, jeene ki strength, account ka balance aur naam ka khauf ... kabhi bhi kam nahi hona chahiye.” It means that drinking capacity, strength to live, account balance and fear of the name ... should never be low. In the movie, the actor was seen playing the role of the anti-hero.

Boss’s blood

In the movie Boss, Akshay played the role of a rowdy goon with the heart of gold. In the movie, he delivers a one-liner and the audience went crazy. It is “Boss ka khoon bolta nahi khaulta hai, aur jab yet yeh khaulta hai tab Boss har ek ko phodta hai.” It means Boss’s blood does not speak, it boils, and when it boils, Boss beats up those who are at fault and in Boss’s way. The film was well-received by the audience and it was a box-office hit.

The one about soldiers

In the movie Holiday, which was based on a soldier, who is one a mission to clean the city of Mumbai, by getting rid of the terrorists who are active in the city. His performance in the movie was critically acclaimed and the film was a great BO hit. In the film, he delivered a dialogue that was described as spine chilling by the fans. It goes as - “Tum log yaha parivaar ke sath chain se jio iss liye hum log roz border pe marte hai.” It translates in English to - "We (soldiers) die on the border every day so that you people can live peacefully with your family.”

Chal Chal

In the sequel of the iconic film Hera Pheri, titled Phir Hera Pheri, Akshay recited one of his dialogues from his flick Awara Pagal Deewana. It was – “Chal chal...apne baap ko mat shikha.” It translates to – “Let it be... don’t teach your father.” This dialogue was praised by fans and it is still trending on the internet.

