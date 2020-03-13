Akshay Kumar Accused By Kapil For 'stealing Endorsement Deals' In A Witty Video; Watch

Kapil Sharma took the opportunity of Akshay Kumar being on his show and called him out for stealing films and endorsements. In a funny video snippet shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram account, it was seen that Kapil Sharma is making fun of Akshay Kumar’s multiple releases and a vast list of brand endorsements. Kapil Sharma is questioning the Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar and film’s director Rohit Shetty while the two appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film ahead of its release.

Also Read | Coronavirus Scare To Push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' Release Ahead? Producer Answers

In the video, Kapil Sharma starts asking what starts as a serious question but has a comedic twist to it. He says, “What did Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn did not do that you had to re-do it with Akshay Kumar?” Rohit Shetty smartly answered and said that it only means that he is a hard-working man. However, Kapil continued and said that Akshay Kumar took all the earning that the previous two films made together. Kapil was hinting at Simmba and Singham’s earning which went into Akshay Kumar’s salary. However, Kapil agreed that Akshay is a hardworking actor.

Also Read | 'Sooryavanshi' Release Date Postponed, Akshay Kumar Announces Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Further, in the video snippet of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil shared that he had done an ad for a brand, which he thought went well and will receive an extended contract. However, he saw that the offer was given to Akshay Kumar instead. The audience and Akshay Kumar were laughing on Kapil Sharma’s witty rant about Akshay taking his job. The video snippet and the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show suggest that the cast of Sooryavanshi had great fun at the show’s taping.

Check out the funny video here

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

Akshay Kumar is on a promotion spree as his cop drama Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, 2020, but has been pushed forward due to Coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Sooryavanshi will witness the collaboration of two of directors Rohit Shetty’s cop drama stars namely Ranveer Singh from Simmba and Ajay Devgn form Singham. The film’s trailer was well received by fans.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Reaction On Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Stunt In 'Sooryavanshi'

Watch the trailer of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.