Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Rustom' Broke Records With TV Premiere; Read Other Trivia About It

Akshay Kumar is counted amidst the busiest actors in Bollywood. The superstar has an array of blockbuster films under his credit, with not even a single flop in the past few years as Akshay Kumar is on an unstoppable success spree. Some of his most memorable films include Padman, Rowdy Rathore, Boss, Airlift, Rustom amid several others. His last release Good Newwz did exceptional business worldwide.

Talking about Akshay Kumar's movies, one of the most unforgettable films in his acting career is Rustom. Based on a true-life story, the Khiladi actor did a splendid job in this 2016 drama-mystery. Akshay essayed the role of a decorated Naval officer. Rustom was a blockbuster hit and Akshay Kumar's performance in the film was highly lauded.

The film was directed by 1920 filmmaker Tinu Suresh Desai. However, we bet that there is some trivia about Rustom you had no idea about.

Interesting trivia about Akshay Kumar starrer 'Rustom'

'Rustom' is not a fictional story, it is based on real-life characters and events which took place in 1959. The name of the real man who shot his wife's alleged boyfriend was K.M Nanavati.

Akshay Kumar essayed the role of a Naval officer, and a Parsi for the first time in his acting career.

The K.M Nanavati was amidst the first few cases post Independence which was quite popular publically. Citizens and media supported K.M Nanavati throughout the course of the case. Similar to what is shown in the film.

When 'Rustom's' world television premiere happened, it broke records. As over 100 million people watched it. This also includes watching the film via the internet.

The motion poster of 'Rustom' when released online used at tagline "Three shots that shook the nation". This was an actual newspaper headline of the real case K.M Nanavati case.

Akshay Kumar received a National Award for stupendous display as a Naval officer in the film.

This was the first time Akshay Kumar shared screen space with famous actress Illeana D'Cruz.

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Rustom' entered the enviable Rs 100 crores within 10 days.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is on a promotion spree for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. This is the first time Akshay has collaborated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a film. He is playing the role of a cop in this film. Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh are also playing pivotal roles in Sooryavanshi. The release date of the film has been pushed amid Coronavirus outbreak from March 24, 2020.

