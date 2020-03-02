From Siddhant Chaturvedi To Akshay Kumar; List Of B-town Stars Who Became Actors By Chance

It is an astounding fact, that some of the biggest names in the tinsel-town today, never really had acting on their mind. It was sheer luck that these actors were spotted by some directors or casting agents which paved their way into the entertainment world. Take a look at some celebrated actors' riveting story behind their Bollywood debut.

Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule Of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Shares Pic

Bollywood stars who became actors by luck

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi a.k.a M.C Sher of Gully Boy is an outstanding actor. From his debut performance itself, Siddhant has cemented a place for himself in Bollywood. However, it is a lesser-known fact that he was spotted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar at a web-series success party. As soon as Zoya saw Siddhant Chaturvedi, she asked him to audition for a role in her upcoming film Gully Boy.

Read Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diving Lessons Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut

Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The reigning Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is touted to be amongst the most celebrated and highest-paid female actors in B-town currently. Hailing from a small town of Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, she must have never thought that one day she will be one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry.

Kangana Ranaut was actually spotted by director Anurag Basu in a cafe. Reportedly, impressed by her charming personality, he offered her a role in his upcoming Gangster, and rest as they say is history.

Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Sports A Japanese Samurai Avatar In This 'Gully Boy' Fan Art

Akshay Kumar

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar is unarguably the most bankable actor in Bollywood. But his journey of becoming the star he is today is truly inspiring. During his struggling days, Akshay tried various professions, like that of a cook, salesman and martial arts teacher. But before trying his hand at modelling, he missed his flight to Bengaluru, for his first modelling project. To his surprise, Akshay Kumar signed his first Hindi film on that day itself, while doing the rounds of some film studios.

Read: Arjun Rampal Birthday Special- His Best Five Films Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Arjun Rampal

Source: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Dapper star Arjun Rampal is counted amongst the most successful model-turned actors in Hindi cinema. It was celebrated Fashion Designer Rohit Bal, who first spotted the potential model in Arjun Rampal at a club in New Delhi. Post that, the Daddy actor walked the ramp for some of the greatest designers globally. After modelling, Arjun Rampal tries his luck in the Hindi Film Industry and his chocolate boy-looks managed to successfully charm the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.