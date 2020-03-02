'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Featuring Akshay Kumar Kicks Off A Meme Fest; Check Them Out

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie will be the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in a cameo, reprising their roles from Singham and Simmba respectively.

The trailer of the film was recently released and gained much attention. It was also turned into meme material. Take a look at a few of the dialogues that were generated into Sooryavanshi memes.

Sooryavanshi's trailer memes

GF on text: Baby you are the only one who I talk to.

GF in reality:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/zHht2bDo8q — @thecartick (@thekartike) March 2, 2020

Undertaker and Goldberg to each other :#sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/CnypoIgeWL — Ritesh Surana (@SuranaRitesh) March 2, 2020

#Sooryavanshi #Sooryavansitrailer

9 year old me after catching one friend in chhupan-chhupai (Hide & seek) : pic.twitter.com/9esr3VSj0g — Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) March 2, 2020

Ali baba to the cave: "Khul Ja Sim Sim"



Le cave:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/lz8LmXucyP — Devansh Kakkad (@DevanshKakkad) March 2, 2020

#Sooryavansitrailer #Sooryavanshi

When mom takes out snack packet for guest which she has been hiding for months



Me to my siblings: pic.twitter.com/sggL7Q2r8t — Tequila (@singhsahaaab) March 2, 2020

My Friend giving me hope during exams when I said kuch studies nehi kiya hai. #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/BWH4iLM4xG — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) March 2, 2020

Sooryavanshi trailer

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is an action film and the fourth installment on his cop universe. Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kaif is said to play his wife in the movie. It is among the most awaited films of the year. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on the evening of March 24, 2020.

