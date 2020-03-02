'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Featuring Akshay Kumar Kicks Off A Meme Fest; Check Them Out

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie will be the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in a cameo, reprising their roles from Singham and Simmba respectively.
The trailer of the film was recently released and gained much attention. It was also turned into meme material. Take a look at a few of the dialogues that were generated into Sooryavanshi memes.
GF on text: Baby you are the only one who I talk to.— @thecartick (@thekartike) March 2, 2020
GF in reality:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/zHht2bDo8q
Undertaker and Goldberg to each other :#sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/CnypoIgeWL— Ritesh Surana (@SuranaRitesh) March 2, 2020
#Sooryavanshi #Sooryavansitrailer— Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) March 2, 2020
9 year old me after catching one friend in chhupan-chhupai (Hide & seek) : pic.twitter.com/9esr3VSj0g
*When your relatives stuck in traffic jam*— Yummy💙 (@Inima00) March 2, 2020
You :#Sooryvanshi #SooryvanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/4OV2ZFzyfh
Ali baba to the cave: "Khul Ja Sim Sim"— Devansh Kakkad (@DevanshKakkad) March 2, 2020
Le cave:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/lz8LmXucyP
When you think he only talks to you! #Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch #AkshayKumar #RohitShetty #ajaydevgan #RanveerSingh #Singham #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/M7hiOpew4I— Roma prajapati (@prajapatiroma) March 2, 2020
#Sooryavansitrailer #Sooryavanshi— Tequila (@singhsahaaab) March 2, 2020
When mom takes out snack packet for guest which she has been hiding for months
Me to my siblings: pic.twitter.com/sggL7Q2r8t
#MemerSangh #Sooryavanshi #Sooryavansitrailer— The Iatrogenic Doctor🇮🇳👨🏻⚕️🩺💉💊👻 (@Dr_Paramjit_) March 2, 2020
Ghar me kuch bhi gadbad hui
*My parents to me 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vz3Y56hWvV
My Friend giving me hope during exams when I said kuch studies nehi kiya hai. #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/BWH4iLM4xG— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) March 2, 2020
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is an action film and the fourth installment on his cop universe. Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kaif is said to play his wife in the movie. It is among the most awaited films of the year. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on the evening of March 24, 2020.
