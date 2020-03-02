The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Featuring Akshay Kumar Kicks Off A Meme Fest; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif. The trailer of the films was recently released. It was turned into memes. Check out a few of them

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie will be the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in a cameo, reprising their roles from Singham and Simmba respectively.

The trailer of the film was recently released and gained much attention. It was also turned into meme material. Take a look at a few of the dialogues that were generated into Sooryavanshi memes.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Official Trailer Leaked Just Before Trailer Launch Event

Sooryavanshi's trailer memes

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's 'mein Chakna Leke Aata Hu' Line In 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Sparks Off Memes

Sooryavanshi trailer

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says “Main Phod Dunga” In Baaghi 3, Opens Up A Floodgate Of Hilarious Memes

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is an action film and the fourth installment on his cop universe. Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kaif is said to play his wife in the movie. It is among the most awaited films of the year. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on the evening of March 24, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
ROHIT SHETTY ON DELHI RIOTS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
K'TAKA MIN BC PATIL'S SHOCKER
MANJREKAR ON DISMISSING THE TAIL
KOLKATA POLICE NABS 3 BJP WORKERS