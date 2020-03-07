Here Are Films In Which Salman Khan Shared Screen With Akshay Kumar; See

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are among the most famous actors in Bollywood. Salman made his debut in 1988, while Akshay first appeared on the big screen in 1991. Both the stars have gained many fans following from the 90s. They are said to be good friends with each other. There are a few movies in which the two have worked together. Read to know more about the films.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films together

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar appeared together for the first time on the big screen in the 2004-released Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady along with Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah, and Rajpal Yadav. It is a romantic comedy movie directed by David Dhawan.

Primarily set in Goa, two men Sameer Malhotra (Salman Khan) and Sunny (Akshay Kumar) fall for the same girl Rani Singh (Priyanka Chopra). They try to woo her in the course of the film. A twist in the tail arrives in the end which surprises everyone.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi had a chartbuster album and Salman Khan’s towel step came from this film, in the song Jeene Ke Hain Char Din. The movie received mostly positive reviews and did great business at the box office, as per reports. The chemistry and bittersweet bond between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar was the highlight of the movie.

Jaan-E-Mann

Released in 2006, Jaan-E-Mann stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Shrish Kunder helmed this romantic drama film as his first as a director. The film follows a love triangle between Suhaan, Piya and Agastya, played by Salman, Preity, and Akshay, respectively.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher as he plays the role of a dwarf for the first time in his career, along with Aman Verma, Nawab Shah, Soni Razdan, and Javed Sheikh. The soundtrack of the film was well-received. Jaan-E-Mann received mix reviews from the audiences and failed to match expectations at the box office.

Both th actors again stole many hearts with their performances. It was the last feature film in which the two stars appeared together. However, Salman and Akshay were seen in special appearances.

