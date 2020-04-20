Akshay Kumar's 'Airlift': Here Are Some Interesting Trivia About The Film; Read Here

Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift released in the year 2016. The movie stars an ensemble cast of renowned actors like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story when Iraq invades Kuwait in August 1990. An Indian businessman becomes the help for the 1,70,000 Indian people who were stranded in Kuwait. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Funny Videos On Social Media That Had Fans Cracking Up

Akshay Kumar's Airlift Trivia

Airlift is the first Indian film which is based on the Gulf War. The movie is based on the biggest evacuation operation of Indians in Kuwait during Saddam Hussein's rule. The central character in the film, Ranjit Katyal is based on Mr Mathunny Mathews (popularly known as Toyota Sunny) a prominent businessman in Kuwait. He was there till the last flight took off with Indians on board. After the real-life mission was successful, Air India entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being a civil airline that helped evacuate the highest number of people ever.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Donated To PM-Cares Fund

Akshay Kumar learned Arabic for his role as a Kuwait-based businessman.

Purab Kohli collaborated with Akshay Kumar for the first time in the film.

The first song Soch Na Sake was released on T-Series official YouTube channel on December 17 2015. The full soundtrack album which included 5 songs was released on December 24 2015. The soundtrack was composed by Amaal Mallik and Ankit Tiwari. The music rights are acquired by T-Series.

Airlift was released on a total number of 1,800 to 2,000 screens in India and overseas, including the Middle East, the film released with a total number of 70 screens on 21 January 2016.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Is A Family Man; Here Are Adorable Pictures And Videos That Prove It

K. P. Fabian, who was the Joint Secretary of the Gulf division at the Ministry during the Gulf War in 1990, accused the film of deliberately spreading misinformation about the role of government officials at the time. Also, the portrayal of diplomats and bureaucrats in the film was criticized by present and former officials in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao tweeted that the film fell completely short in its research on the role of the Ministry in the '90-'91 Gulf War. Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted that the film was great entertainment but short on facts.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Adorable Childhood Photos And Videos Are Going Viral Online; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.