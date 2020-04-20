Interesting Trivia About Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's Starrer Film 'Ajnabee'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and respected actors in Bollywood. The actor initiated her acting career journey in Bollywood in 2000 with the film Refugee. Kareena Kapoor Khan is from an acting background and the daughter of renowned actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is celebrated for the versatile characters that she has depicted over the years.

One such noted movie of Bebo is Ajnabee. It is a suspense thriller movie featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Akshay and Kareena were not exactly paired opposite each other in this thriller movie. The film was actually an adaptation of Consenting Adults. The film was observed as a super hit by Box Office India. Let’s take a ride at some other unknown facts about the film, Ajnabee.

Trivia about Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s Ajnabee:

Ajnabee, the film was a hit at the box office and proved to be a major turning point for Akshay Kumar. After this film with Kareena Kapoor, he had very good success at the box office and also lost the tag of a "flop actor".

Akshay Kumar played his part amazingly well in this movie and even won a Filmfare Award for Best Villain role, which was his first Filmfare award.

Ajnabee was the debut film of Bipasha Basu.

This was the second film of Akshay Kumar and Abbas Mastan. They worked together in this film, after 9 years first being "Khiladi" in the year 1992.

According to the reports, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu had a lot of catfights during the shooting of the film.

Bipasha Basu had won the debut award of the best actress at the Filmfare Awards for Ajnabee.

Adnan Sami, the popular singer now had sung for the first time in Hindi films for this movie. In Ajnabee, he sang the song Mehbooba Mehbooba which became a huge hit. Before that earlier, he was known for his solo albums.

It has been speculated that Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Akshay Kumar's, but he rejected it since he did not want to play the character of the villain.

Mostly in the films of Abbas- Mustan, the identity of a villain is kept hidden in promos, but in Ajnabee, they revealed the wife swapping part in the trailer itself.

Interestingly, Ajay Devgan was offered both the roles of Raj and Vikram in the film Ajnabee, played by Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar respectively, but he refused due to date issues.

