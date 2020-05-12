Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone have worked together in movies like Chandni Chowk to China, Desi Boyz and Housefull. Here are Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone’s funniest scenes together, till date. Read ahead to know more.

Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone’s funniest scenes together

Chandni Chowk to China (2009)

Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone played the lead characters in Nikkhil Advani’s Chandni Chowk to China. The plot of the film revolves around a simple cook from Chandni Chowk mistaken for the reincarnation of an ancient peasant warrior Liu Sheng by residents of an oppressed Chinese village. In this comedy scene, Deepika is seen trying to seduce Akshay Kumar to get her work done. Akshay Kumar is resentful of the act and runs away from her.

Housefull (2010)

These scenes are from Sajid Khan’s Housefull (2010). The film has a huge star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Jiah Khan, Randhir Kapoor, and Boman Irani. The film was a light-hearted comedy and the plot of the film revolves around a man who believes himself to be jinxed. In an attempt to find true love, he finds himself caught in a web of lies.

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is seen fed up of his life and wanting to kill himself, as he tries to drown himself in the sea. Deepika Padukone appeared out of nowhere and saves his life. However, Akshay misunderstands that as Deepika trying to hit on him.

In this scene, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone are seen having their first date, when a monkey snatches Deepika’s phone. In order to impress Deepika, Akshay Kumar fights with money. It is a fun scene that shows Akshay getting hit by a monkey.

Desi Boyz (2011)

Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone appeared in Rohit Dhawan’s Desi Boyz, but not paired together. In the film, Deepika Padukone was paired with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar is paired with Chitrangada Singh. The plot of the film revolves around two friends who lose their jobs, then part bitterly after they get exposed as male strippers. In this funny scene, Akshay Kumar is seen helping Deepika to woo John.

