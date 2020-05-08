Actor Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli's Daughter Yogita Amidst Lockdown

Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare will marry Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita, on Friday, in a simple ceremony at the former politician's house in Mumbai. On the eve of marriage, the couple had their Haldi ceremony amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Very few people, who are close to their families, will attend the ceremony. Read to know more details:

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Birthday: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Disconnects From Social Media

Akshay Waghmare will marry Arun Gawli's daughter

Yogita Gawli, daughter of Arun Gawli, will be marrying Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple ceremony at the Gawli family's home at Dagadi Chawl in central Mumbai. Dagadi Chawl comes under the Agripada Police Station, and the family has informed the police about the ceremony. It will be attended by very few people.

Only three to four guests each from both the families will be attending the wedding ceremony. It will be a simple affair, reports state. According to reports, it has been said that the families will be following all the lockdown rules and regulations. They have assured it to the police. The wedding was supposed to take place on March 29, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

On Thursday, Akshay Waghmare took to his social media handle and posted a photo. It featured him along with his would-be-wife Yogita Gawli. It was clicked just after the couple's Haldi ceremony. Here's the Instagram post by the actor:

ALSO READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy



Akshay Waghmare was last seen in the 2018 Marathi language drama film Dostigiri. It is directed by Vijay Shinde and written by Pravin Wadkar. It also features Vijay Gite, Pooja Malekar, and Sanketh Pathak in the lead along with Waghmare. He was also seen in television series titled Ti Phulrani, which is based on an iconic Marathi play by the same name, which is, in turn, an adaptation of the English play titled Pygmalion.

ALSO READ |Arvind Swamy To Star Opposite 'Baahubali' Actor Prabhas In Nag Ashwin's Next Film?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.