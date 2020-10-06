On Vinod Khanna's 74th Birth Anniversary, Here's A Look At 'Dabangg' Actor's Rare Photos

October 6 marks the 74th birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna. With his dashing looks and charming personality, the veteran actor not only owned the silver screen but also managed to become a heart-throb during the '80s and '90s. On the occasion of Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary, here are a few rare photos of the late actor.

Vinod Khanna's rare pictures:

When Vinod Khanna shared the frame with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

When young enthusiastic Vinod Khanna gave a screen test for Man Ka Meet

Vinod Khanna's elder son Rahul Khanna shared the above picture back in 2016. Giving the context of the monochrome picture, Rahul informed that the veteran actor posed for the picture during the screen test of the latter's 1966 release. In the above picture, Vinod Khana looked almost unrecognisable as he was around 20-years-old at that time.

Vinod Khanna with son Rahul

Another rare picture of Vinod Khanna featured in Rahul's media wall sees the actor carrying the latter on his arm while giving him a peck. Rahul shared the picture a few days after his father's demise. While writing a note for his father, Rahul wrote, "You showed me how to be a gentleman and yet fight to the finish like a warrior. Bye Dad". Scroll down to catch a look.

A family picture on Akshaye's birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of actor-brother Akshaye Khanna, Rahul shared a throwback picture, which featured the Khanna family. In the photo, little Rahul and Akshaye were seen posing with all smiling faces with father Vinod and mother Geetanjali Khanna. "A blast from the past on baby bro’s birthday!", wrote Rahul to caption the photo.

Little Rahul on father Vinod's lap on a set

In April 2018, late Vinod Khanna was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 65th National Film Awards in Delhi. To celebrate the milestone of the Eena Meena Deeka actor, Rahul shared a throwback post. Take a look at the unseen picture.

The actor turned politician and former union minister Vinod Khanna passed away in Mumbai on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70, following a prolonged illness. He shot to massive fame for his performance in 1980 release Qurbani. He was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale, which released in 2015.

