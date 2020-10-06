Fans Miss Vinod Khanna On Birth Anniversary, Say He 'set Screen Ablaze With His Presence'

October 6, 2020, marks Bollywood veteran star Vinod Khanna's 74th birth anniversary. The actor passed away in 2017 after fighting cancer. Known for acting and producing films, Vinod Khanna is regarded as one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He made his acting debut in 1968 with Sunil Dutt's film Man Ka Meet. As wishes are pouring in for the late actor, let us take a look at how netizens are pouring in love on Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary.

Twitter reactions on Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary

One of the Twitter users shared a throwback picture of Vinod Khanna to wish the actor on his birth anniversary. The user wrote, 'Remembering one of the most handsome and versatile actor of Bollywood on his birth anniversary #HappyBirthdayVinodKhanna #VinodKhanna'. Check out the tweet below.

Remembering one of the most handsome and versatile actor of Bollywood on his birth anniversary 🙏🙏#HappyBirthdayVinodKhanna #VinodKhanna pic.twitter.com/7Sj18LV9EF — Akshay Rao (@AkshayR74466567) October 6, 2020

Another Vinod Khanna fan took to his Twitter handle to share some wise lines about the actor. The fan called the former a 'real good star'. Remembering the late actor, Vinod Khanna's fan wrote, 'Remembering the Late Cine Star Mr Vinod Khanna today on his birth anniversary. Was a real good STAR who was successful in the Bollywood'.

@newsshakes remembering the Late Cine Star Mr Vinod Khanna today on his birth anniversary. Was a real good STAR who was succesful in the Bollywood Rgds Newsshakes Shyamal Bhattacharjee — News that move and shakes (@NewsShakes) October 6, 2020

A user shared a still of Vinod Khanna from his film Amar Akbar Anthony. The user remembered Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary. He also thanked the actor for delivering characters like 'Amar'.

Remembering Vinod Khanna ji on his Birth Anniversary.

Thank you Amar for all the films & the performances we loved #VinodKhanna pic.twitter.com/MzbvLPs07K — AYUSH MISHRA (@ayushmishraBJP) October 6, 2020

One of the fan pages on Twitter shared a throwback picture of Vinod Khanna with his son Akshaye Khanna. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen all suited up, fixing their bow tie. The fan club's caption simply read as 'Remembering the best and versatile actor on his birth anniversary'.

Another Vinod Khanna fan shared some golden era pics of the actor. In one of the two images, Vinod Khanna can be seen with his sons when they were kids. Wishing the late actor on his birth anniversary, the fan wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the Superstar who set the screen ablaze with his presence... Vinod Khanna Heaven must be full of swagger today'.

Check out some more Twitter reactions on Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary-

Happiest birthday to the handsomest and one of the best actors of our generation @VinodKhanna you will live in our hearts forever!💖💖 — MadhuO (@madhud65) October 6, 2020

#VinodKhanna Remember vinod khanna on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/9uhtTDFRfB — Amrita singh (@AmRita_sinGh09) October 6, 2020

Happy Birthday @VinodKhanna

Sir ji 🙏❤️❤️



You took away our heart ... you are our heart n soul. Wish you could be around to see how much love we all have for you.



Happy Birthday #VinodKhanna 💕💕💕we are miss u so much 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VMcGdHXWjk — Sunny Pandotra (@SunnyPandotra) October 6, 2020

