Vinod Khanna's Birth Anniversary: 10 Memorable Movies Of The Actor That You Must Watch

Vinod Khanna was an actor known for his lead roles and cult classic movies. He kickstarted his career in 1970 and gave his fans many memorable films. The late actor was seen in many movies like Kuchhe Dhaage, Gaddaar, Imtihaan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Burning Train, Qurbani, Kudrat, Parvarish, Khoon Pasina, Dayavan, Chandni and Jurm, to name a few, and astonished his fans in every movie. On the occasion of Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary, take a look at some of his most memorable roles.

Vinod Khanna's movies

Kuchhe Dhaage

Kuchhe Dhaage was a 1973 film that was directed by Raj Khosla. The film featured Vinod Khanna as Thakur Lakhan Singh, Moushumi Chatterjee as Sona, Kabir Bedi as Roopa / Pandit Tulsiram, Trilok Kapoor and K.N. Singh as Sona's Father. Vinod Khanna's role was of a gangster who is feared by all. Vinod Khanna's role in this movie was called dashing by many fans.

Jurm

Jurm came out in 1990 and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by his brother Mukesh. It starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Vinod Khanna, and Sangeeta Bijlani in leading roles. Vinod Khanna was seen as Inspector Shekhar Varma who leads a happy life until something grave takes place. Shekhar also falls in love with another woman in the movie, further tangling the plot of the movie.

Chandni

Chandni was a 1989 film that was directed and co-produced by Yash Chopra with the screenplay written by Kamna Chandra, Umesh Kalbagh, Arun Kaul, and Sagar Sarhadi. The film starred Sridevi as Chandni, Rishi Kapoor as Rohit Gupta and Vinod Khanna as Lalit Khanna. The premise of the movie and the characters were loved by the audience when the movie had released.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

The film came out in 1978 and was produced and directed by Prakash Mehra, and written by Kader Khan, Vijay Kaul and Laxmikant Sharma. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan as Sikandar, Mayur Raj Verma as young Sikander, Vinod Khanna as Vishal Anand and Raakhee as Kaamna. Another role in which Vinod Khanna shone and made his fans love his performance.

Inkaar

Inkaar came out in 1977 and was a movie produced by Romu N. Sippy and directed by Raj N. Sippy. The film starred Vinod Khanna, Vidya Sinha, Shreeram Lagoo, Amjad Khan. Vinod Khan played the role of CID Officer Amarnath Gill. This movie is also considered as a memorable film by many.

Amar Akbar Anthony

This film came out in 1977 and was directed and produced by Manmohan Desai, and written by Kader Khan. The film starred Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as the male leads. Vinod Khanna played the role of Inspector Amar Khanna, the oldest brother who became a Hindu policeman. His role was very well received and this is considered to be one of his best films.

Rajput

Rajput was directed by Vijay Anand and cast Dharmendra as Manu Pratap Singh, Rajesh Khanna as Dhirendra Singh, Vinod Khanna as Bhanu Pratap Singh, Hema Malini as Janki and Ranjeeta Kaur as Kamli. Vinod as Bhanu Singh stunned the audiences and fans loved this versatile role.

The Burning Train

The Burning Train came out in 1980 and was produced by B. R. Chopra under the B. R. Films banner and directed by Ravi Chopra. It had Dharmendra as Ashok Singh, Vinod Khanna as Vinod Verma, Jeetendra as Ravi and Hema Malini as Seema. A very memorable role of Vinod Khanna even though the film had many other superstars.

Qurbani

This film came out in 1980 and was directed by Feroz Khan. The film had Feroz Khan as Rajesh, Vinod Khanna as Amar, Zeenat Aman as Sheela and Amjad Khan in the role of a police officer. Vinod Khanna played the role of a dashing gangster in the film, another role of his that is considered as memorable by many fans.

Kudrat

The film came out in 1981 and was written and directed by Chetan Anand. It cast Rajesh Khanna as Mohan Kapoor/Madhav, Hema Malini as Chandramukhi/Paro, Raaj Kuma Choudhury as Janak Singh and Vinod Khanna as Dr Naresh Gupta.

