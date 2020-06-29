Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' To Have An OTT Release With 'Laxxmi Bomb' And 'Sadak 2'?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara has taken the lead for the release of a number of Bollywood movies to Disney+. An entertainment portal has now revealed that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 are also going to be released on the OTT platform along with Dil Bechara. Similarly, Varun Dhawan starrer, Collie No 1 is also speculated to release on this OTT platform.

The news comes ahead of the virtual press conference called, ‘Bollywood ki home delivery’. The conference is planned to take place on Monday at 4:30 pm. Popular faces like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India are all going to be a part of the conference. After the release of almost all the upcoming Bollywood projects, a number of news houses have speculated that Coolie No 1 is also going to follow the same path.

David Dhawan on his film, Coolie No 1

In the same context, recently David Dhawan had also spoken about the release of his upcoming comedy. Dhawan mentioned that he is waiting for the lockdown to be evoked so that he can release his film, Coolie No.1 in theatres. He also spoke about the decision of waiting for a theatrical release and clarified that is what his audience and his son, Varun’s audience want. But still, there is no update about the reopening of public places like theatres and malls. Thus, it is still dicey if the makers might choose to opt for a virtual release.

Coolie No 1 is an upcoming comedy film that is a remake of 1995 film that has been a prominent film since its release. The latest version of the film is directed by David and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film stars popular faces of the Hindi film industry including Varun, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania and Javed Jaffrey. Initially, the film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More about Disney+

Disney+ is an internet streaming platform started by The Walt Disney Company on November 12, 2019. In no time, the internet streaming service expanded from being active in 3 countries to be active in 30 countries. The owners of the platform are mainly focused on the films and television content from Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television but also has various popular works to watch. Initially, Disney had established themselves as the leaders in the American animation industry before expanding on to live-action film production and television.

