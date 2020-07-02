Jacqueline Fernandez Gets A New Company For Online Meditation, Shares Glimpse

It seems like Jacqueline Fernandez’s pet Loki is also quite inclined to fitness like the actor. Recently, the actor posted pictures of herself attending an online meditation class. In these pictures, her cat Loki is seen sitting on her lap. This happened when she was taking her online session.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous as she donned a wide smile for a picture. However, the adorable furball Loki stole the limelight in these pictures. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “When Loki decides to be part of my online meditation class! Thanks @narayanishurjo108 @mumbaiananda for the great session! So calming 💜💜💜”. Fans have been praising the pictures by dropping love and heart emoticons. Take a look at these cute pictures.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares what she did during the nationwide lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about what she has been up to during the lockdown in an interview with a magazine. She was quarantining at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse from the start of the lockdown and revealed that she was lucky enough to be there right before the lockdown started. She further added that since then she has been spending her time amid nature.

While she was at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, Fernandez revealed that she used to go horse riding every day. She added that she even spent her time doing yoga and meditation. Jacqueline Fernandez also revealed that she has also been spending her time reading and pursuing several courses. According to recent reports, Jacqueline Fernandez has now returned to the city to be with her close friend.

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. She will be next seen in John Abraham starrer Attack. The film was originally scheduled for an August 2020 release but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While self-isolating at Salman Khan's farmhouse, Jacqueline Fernandez collaborated with the former for a song Tere Bina.

Salman Khan’s Tere Bina was completely shot at his farmhouse that is located in Panvel. He had also revealed that the shoot for the video was completed in just four days. He also mentioned that this song turned out to be his “cheapest production”.The song also happens to have a special place in the hearts of Salman and Jacqueline as they took up the responsibility of doing all the production including makeup and set arrangements by themselves.

