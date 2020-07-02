Taapsee Pannu On Nepotism In Bollywood: 'Box Office Collection Turns An Actor Into A Star'

Recently, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu talked about nepotism in Bollywood in detail and how due to its existence she lost movies. While talking to a leading news portal, she explained how the audience is more excited about the films that will launch the star kids. However, Taapsee Pannu asserted that being an outsider in the film industry is her strength as the audience can relate to her struggles and films.

Taapsee Pannu on nepotism

Elaborating about the same, Taapsee Pannu said that she knew that she might lose films to star kids, so the experience was not surprising for her. Taapsee further added that the people who are signing petitions are equally responsible for this difference. Explaining the same, she mentioned that before going to theatres, the audience pre-books the tickets if a film is launching a star kid.

Meanwhile, the same audience prefers to visit the outsider starrer film only because of a few positive reviews and good word-of-mouth. She also stated that the audience has to change their attitude towards star kids and outsiders. She concluded saying that a few media network has often given more coverage to star kids than an actor who delivered critically acclaimed work.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Saand Ki Aankh actor also talked about the perks of being an outsider in the film industry. Pannu said that if an outsider succeeded in Bollywood, no other person can take away its credit. She further added that the outsiders often get extra love and support from the audience. Taapsee also shared her piece of mind on pressure because of success and failure.

The actor said that every profession has work pressure. She also added that the success rate can not define the mental state of an individual. Not every successful person is genuinely happy, added the actor. She stated that managing mental peace during success and failure is part of phases in life.

What is on the work front for Taapsee Pannu?

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Also starring Pavail Gulati, the film revolved around a woman who re-evaluates her entire life after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people. The actor is set to star in Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Tadka. She has four other films in her kitty which also includes the remake of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta. The other films are Dare and Lovely, Haseen Dillruba, and Nuvvevaru.

