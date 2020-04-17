Unseen Pic Of The Day: When 13-yr-old Alaya F Walked The Runway

Alaya F recently set foot in Bollywood with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor went on to receive praise for her acting skills and the film was reportedly loved by fans and movie buffs. The actor also revealed at the several interviews that she always wanted to be an actor and loved the limelight and this throwback picture stands proof. The actor walked the ramp for the Lakme Fashion Week at the age of 13.

Recently, a major throwback picture of Alaya F took the internet by storm. The youngster can be seen walking the runway at the Lakme Fashion week for Pallavi Jaipur. Alaya F can be seen wearing a turquoise embroidered v neck blouse and a beige sheer ghagra with golden embroidered borders. She looked cute with a small maang tikka and an arm bracelet. Check out the picture below.

Earlier, another throwback picture of Alaya F went viral where she can be seen walking the runway along with her mother. In the picture, one can see Pooja Bedi is seen sporting a blood-red dress with a plunging halter neckline. She opted for a golden coloured necklace and a pair of earrings. On the other hand, Alaya F looked adorable in a simple red coloured dress with a shimmery golden belt. Check out the picture below.

The mother daughter duo looks ravishing in red! #PoojaBedi and sweet little #AlayaF looks adorable in this throwback picture.

Seeing these pictures, it is very evident the actor loved the spotlight since childhood. Till now, the actor loves the dress up the game as she goes on sharing her fashionable avatar with fans on her social media handle. The actor also enjoys a huge fan following and her pictures often send fans into a tizzy.

