Alaya F's Instagram Pictures Are A Proof That She Has Been Bit By The Travel Bug

Bollywood newbie Alaya F made her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She is one of the most popular new faces in the Bollywood industry and has managed to impress the audience with her debut film itself. The actor is very active on social media and is often seen sharing details about her day-to-day life with her fans.

Alaya F’s Instagram is filled with photos of her acing the fashion looks as well as the photos from her travels. Alaya F’s Instagram is proof that the actor loves travelling and exploring new places. Check out some of the pictures from Alaya F’s Instagram that prove that she has been hit by a travel bug.

Alaya F’s photos

Alaya F shared a picture of herself standing in a balcony and draping a purple coloured scarf around her. The aesthetic picture posted by Alaya F had the fans going gaga over her. In the caption, she wrote that the picture was taken when she had her Juliet moment. Alaya F was referring to the classic novel Romeo and Juliet as she stood on the balcony.

Alaya F wore bright coloured outfits and paired the look with some oxidised earrings to complete the look. While talking about her visit to Varanasi, Alaya F wrote, 'Varanasi is probably one of the most special places I’ve ever been to in my life. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt so connected to India. The start of this year really has been magical.' She even wore a small garland and a traditional tika on her forehead as she visited the place.

Alaya F shared a picture of herself as she visited one of the seven wonders, Taj Mahal in Agra. Alaya wore a beautiful floral dress and showed off her back tattoo in the picture. She wore heavy silver earrings and left her hair open for the picture.

Alaya F looked mesmerising as she wore a grey sweatshirt and a scarf for her visit to Jaisalmer. Alaya F visited the Jaisalmer Fort and gave the netizens major travel goals. While talking about her visit to the historic place and her trip, Alaya F wrote, 'All smiles when I think about how lovely the last two months have been and all tears when I think about how much nonsense I’ve eaten and how little water I’ve drunk...' (sic)

Alaya F wore a white coloured bikini top as she visited Morjim. In the picture, Alaya F is seen wearing a white bikini top a d draping a similar coloured cloth around her waist. Alaya F left her hair open and posed on the rocks at the gorgeous beach.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy that introduces the 21-year-old daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black and Knight Film. Alaya F plays the role of Tia in the movie. Jawaani Jaaneman released on January 31, 2020, and received great reviews from the fans.

