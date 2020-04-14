Alaya F Opens Up On Trolls, Says Many Thought I Used Lip-filters Before Entering Bollywood

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her amusing performance in the film. However, many also trolled Alaya F for having big lips. As per reports, there were many people talking about her nose as well. Alaya F, in a fun interaction on a chat show, opened about getting trolled for her physical appearance.

Also Read | When Alaya F revealed that she had more followers than Janhvi Kapoor before 'Dhadak'

Alaya F opens up about getting trolled for her lips

Alaya F was unarguably a social sensation even before she made her big Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. During her appearance on Komal Nahta’s chat show-- Starry Nights Gen Y, Alaya F spilt the beans on getting trolled for her physical appearance. Alaya F expressed how many thought that she had clutched lip-filters before dipping her toes in the Bollywood industry.

Also Read | When Alaya F recalled her dating app experience and all other things she has on her phone

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Alaya F shunned the rumours by saying that she has not undergone any such treatment nor has ever used lip-filters. Talking about people questioning Furniturewala on taking lip injections, the newbie of Bollywood expressed that many said she was beautiful before. But she has not done anything as such and wonders why people think she has got something done to her lips, Alaya F shared.

Also Read | I was going superfast, now everything is on halt: Alaya F on lockdown

Sharing about how some of the trolls affected her, Alaya F added a few comments did disturb her as it was her first outing in Bollywood. Moreover, while scrolling through remarks on YouTube, she came across netizens asking her why does she repetitively say 'ummm' in the middle of a sentence, to which the Jawaani Jaaneman actor exclaimed that she likes interpreting and thinking about the things she speaks, simply to avoid getting trolled for unnecessary reasons.

Also Read | Alaya F Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Fame Reveals The Reason Behind Changing Her Real Name

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.