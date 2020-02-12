Alaya F's Party Pics Simply Give A Shout Out To Every Party Hopper! Pics Inside!

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made a lasting impact with her performance in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. The 22-year-old budding actor already has a fan following of more than 559K on Instagram. Alaya F is the daughter of Farhan Furniturewalla and Pooja Bedi. She spent her two years in New York studying film direction at NYU and a one-year acting course at NYFA as well. During her time in NY, Alaya F had made many friends there and sure did have a gala time with her friends. Take a look at some of her party pictures during her time abroad.

Alaya F's photos that simply shout "party"

Alaya F movies

Alaya F, who recently mesmerised everyone with her impeccable performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set for her next film under the same production company called Pooja Entertainment. Although no further information has been disclosed about her next film project, people are highly anticipating what the budding actor will bring to the silver screen now.

