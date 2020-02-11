Alaya F And Pooja Bedi's Charming Pictures Showcase Their Loving Bond

Alaya F, actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter is basking in the success of her first Bollywood film Jawaani Jaanemaan. The one-film old actress is also a huge star on social media. Alaya and Pooja share a great bond which is evident from their social media posts. Here is what the mother-daughter duo feel about each other.

Pooja Bedi and Alaya F’s interesting bond

In an interview, Alaya had shared how her relationship with her family was. She had said that her mother liked making rules and expected everyone to follow them. Alaya had also added that as a child, her mother’s family was free and unconventional. The Jawaani Jaanemaan actor had also stated that since she has shifted to Mumbai, her mother has become over protective of her and she has to update her in every half an hour through a text message.

In another interview, when Pooja Bedi was asked about her daughter and her career choices, she had replied that she was extremely open and had always pushed her children to do whatever they wanted to do in their life. She had added that she would never ask them to stop following their dreams.

About 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F’s debut movie opened to positive audience response on January 31, 2020. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is also reported that Alaya's impressive performance in Jawaani Jaaneman has landed her another project under the same production banner.

