Alaya F's Ethnic Ensembles That Fans Can Take Fashion Cues From

Alaya F has received a lot of appreciation from moviegoers for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated on social media posing for the camera in couture wear. Alaya has a fan-following of more than 500K on Instagram and has several pictures wherein she is donning ethnic ensembles like a diva. Hence, here is a roundup of Alaya F's best ethnic ensembles.

Also Read | Alaya F's Photos With Pooja Bedi Prove The Mother-daughter Duo Are Adorable On Camera

Alaya F's ethnic outfits to take fashion cues from:

Alaya donned a nude-coloured lehenga by Shloka Khialani with golden embellishment on the blouse of the lehenga. She paired it a with a sequined dupatta and statement jhumkas. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and a wavy hairdo.

Also Read | Alaya F Reveals She Faced Several Rejections Before 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya sported yet another nude lehenga, but this time by Arpita Mehta. The lehenga comprised an embroidered blouse and an embroidered dupatta with mirror work on it. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal with dangling earrings by Amrapali Jewels. She went for nude makeup and a mid-parted hairdo to complete the look.

Also Read | Alaya F Is An Ocean Lover, Here Are Times She Stunned In Beach Looks

It seems that Alaya is has a soft-corner for embroidered and sequined lehengas as seen in the picture. The actor wore a halter-neck lehenga with cut-out details across the waist with an embroidered blouse by Shloka Khialani again. She has been a minimalist in this particular outfit's accessories as she paired her look with a pair of statement silver earrings and hair let loose.

Also Read | I Don't Want To Make Predictable Choices: Alaya F

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.