Alaya F's Video Taking The Piggyback Challenge With Brother Zaan Is Too Cute To Miss

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the country, people are practising social distancing and mostly investing their time on social media. Celebs too are taking up new fun challenges every day to invest quarantine time by doing something fun, and Bollywood diva Alaya F is no different. Tinsel Town's sensation Alaya F's Instagram feed is full of some fun videos in which she can be seen taking up various viral challenges and acing them like a pro. A video of Alaya F with her brother Zaan has been surfacing online nowadays, in which the siblings are enjoying the piggyback challenge. Check out the flattering video here-

Also Read: Alaya F's BTS Pictures From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Truly Unmissable, Take A Look

Alaya F's videos while taking the piggyback challenge with Zaan

In this super cute Alaya F's video, we can see her entire family having a fun time at home. From Pooja Bedi, Alaya F, to Omar Furniturewalla. All of them are seen having fun doing the piggyback challenge, which requires one person to hold another on their back and do something fun or answer some questions. In this adorable video, we can see Alaya F carrying her little munchkin Zaan, on her back. Zaan is Alaya F's younger brother.

Also Read: Alaya F Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Fame Reveals The Reason Behind Changing Her Real Name

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor is reportedly very close to her younger brother and on multiple occasions has shared some endearing photos and video on her social media with him. In this video too, Zaan looks really happy and comfortable with Alaya F. Both the siblings are having a gala time while performing the piggyback challenge. As soon as Zaan says piggyback, Alaya giggles. The millennial actor looks radiant in her casual avatar, with a boho ensemble donning high pony.

Also Read: Alaya F's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Promotional Event Outfits Perfect For Summers

On the work front, Alaya F made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year. Her mature performance in the family entertainer was highly lauded by both critics and audiences. Filmmaker Nitin Kakkar directed the comedy-drama and it was bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. Reportedly, the makers of the film have roped in Alaya F for a second time for an untitled film. Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment, broke the news of finalising Alaya F for another film with the gorgeous actor, as he loved her performance in her debut film. As per reports, Alaya F is elated to collaborate with Pooja Entertainment yet again.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.