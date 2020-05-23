Alaya F's BTS Pictures From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Truly Unmissable, Take A Look

Alaya F, daughter of former Bollywood actor and columnist Pooja Bedi, made a ground-breaking debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. Not only did she manage to impress the audience with her stupendous performance in the family drama, but also cemented a place for herself in the Hindi film industry. The critics were left awestruck with her mature portrayal of the character as Saif's estranged pregnant teenage daughter in Jawaani Jaaaneman.

Even in front of veterans like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Farida Jalal, she stood out in every scene in Jawaani Jaaneman. Just one movie old, Alaya F enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Alaya F's Instagram alone has lakhs of followers. Alaya F keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram by posting some stunning photos of her in outlandish. Alaya F's Instagram is also filled with some BTS photos from her debut Jawaani Jaaneman. Let's take a look.

Alay F shares BTS photos from Jawaani Jaaneman sets

On her first day on the film set, Alaya F posted with BTS picture on her Instagram account. She looks super thrilled to get her hair and makeup done, and why not, Alaya prepared over four years to become an actor. She totally deserves to look her best.

In this Alaya F's Instagram picture, the gorgeous millennial starkid looks all set to give her first shot as an actor. She preps herself by sipping into her favourite coffee. It seems coffee is Alaya's favourite energy booster.

Alaya F, through this BTS picture with her co-actors Saif, Tabu, and director Nitin Kakkar, expresses her gratitude for making her journey really memorable one, for her debut film. She wrote:

I get to learn so much on set every single day when I’m working with such incredibly talented people! Soooooooo grateful and sooooooo excited for #JawaaniJaaneman ♥️

This is yet another BTS pic from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. One can see a full house in this picture. From actors, producers, and choreographers. It truly looks like a big happy family.

On the work front, Alaya F will feature in an untitled film produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. He also produced Jawaani Jaaneman and was so impressed by Alaya's performance in her debut film, that he roped her again for his next. The pretty actor is elated to be part of her second venture with Pooja Entertainment, after delivering a blockbuster hit.

