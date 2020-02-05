Alaya F Joins Hands With 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Makers For Her Second Project

Recently released Jawaani Jaaneman marked the debut of Alaya F. Apart from the leading actors Tabu and Saif Ali Khan, the newcomer Alaya F also bagged appreciations from the audience and the critics for her performance. Ever since the inception of Jawaani Jaaneman, the news of Alaya F joining the cast has created a lot of buzzes. Meanwhile, just after a week of her debut, a report published by a leading entertainment portal confirms her second project.

According to the report, the producer of Jawaani Jaaneman revealed that they are signing another project with Alaya F. Jackky Bhagnani, owner of Pooja Entertainment, shared that it was a delight to work with Alaya. The production team has always found promise in Alaya F's artistry and believed she can do wonders. He further added that the details of the same will be soon shared. He also expressed that the entire team is excited to have Alaya F once again.

Whereas, Alaya F also added that it is a pleasure for her to work again with Pooja Entertainment. Further, the 23-year-old actor mentioned that she had a great experience while shooting Jawaani Jaaneman. Adding to the conversation, she said that the production house is doing incredible work and producing great content.

Details of Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, revolves around a middle-aged man who suddenly discovers he has a 21-year-old pregnant daughter from his ex-girlfriend. In the film, Tabu has played the role of Saif's ex-girlfriend. On the other side, Alaya F has essayed the role of Saif's daughter. The film hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram)

