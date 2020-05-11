Alaya F And Brother Omar Feel Mother Pooja Bedi Can 'kill Somebody'; Watch

Alaya F is currently quarantining with her brother Omar Furniturewala and mother Pooja Bedi. Scrolling down her social media, you can spot her enjoying the lockdown time by finding happiness in painting and making TikTok videos. Recently, Alaya F took the Tik Tok challenge of #whosmostlikelyto with her mom Pooja Bedi and brother, Omar and a lot of interesting facts and secrets about the trio were revealed while at it.

During the challenge, one of the questions asked was; "Who is more likely to kill somebody". To which Alaya F and Omar F pointed at their mom Pooja Bedi. In fact, Pooja also pointed at herself. Alaya F uploaded an Instagram video of this challenge and her caption read, 'As promised, one more #WhosMostLikelyTo with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_😂♥️'. Take a look at Alaya F's video urging her fans to take up the #whosmostlikelyto challenge.

This was not the first time Alaya F and her family took up the challenge. In the last video, the trio stunned in matching outfits and answered some questions about each other. In the previous video, both Alaya F and Omar claimed that the former is the one who is most likely to kill someone. Moreover, they also mentioned that their mom is their favourite person.

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The newbie's performance was much praised by the audiences and critics. Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama flick directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film revolves around Jazz (Saif Ali Khan), a property broker and party animal in London, who comes across his daughter (Alaya F), who he never knew he had and who is also pregnant. Tabu plays the role of Alaya's mother.

