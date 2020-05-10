Mother's Day: Sidharth Shukla reveals quality of mom-son with pic; fans notice key detail

The fact that the first person Sidharth Shukla posed after his Bigg Boss victory was his mother showed their close bond. The actor opened up on this equation for a platform too had gone viral at that time. So, it goes without saying that Mother’s Day will be a special occasion for him.

Sidharth posted a heartwarming picture with his mother Rita Shukla, to mark the occasion. The actor seemed to share their quality of being ‘grounded’ as he wrote they were ‘grounded literally’ in the kitchen. The moment of the mother-son duo looking into each other’s eyes and smiling, while brushing their cups together, was a heartwarming sight for the fans.

Here’s the post

Apart from the love of the Shuklas, another key detail delighted the fans. The cups that Sidharth and his mother are using in the picture are the ones that his fans have created for him.

Like the fans like to call each other, ‘Sid hearts’, and numerous pictures of Sidharth were seen on the cups. Fans went gaga over the importance Sidharth gave to his fans and made them ‘cry’ and convey their gratitude.



Meanwhile, Sidharth has been spending time during the lockdown by doing chores, among other activities. He had also featured in a video with TV celebs to send the message to stay at home. On the professional front, Sidharth featured in a music video with Bigg Boss co-contestant and close friend Shehnaaz Gill.

