Malaika & Amrita Arora Share Goofy Selfies With Their ‘superhero’ Mother; See Pics

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak have been one of the coolest B-Town sisters as per their fans, and the two have made the best appearances together on several occasions. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak’s beautiful personalities are all thanks to their mother Joyce Polycarp Arora. Their mother has been seen on rare occasions as she keeps away from media attention. However, the daughter duo shared some of their nostalgic pictures with their mom on their respective social media accounts almost at the same hour.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak’s mommy dearest

In the picture that Malaika Arora shared, she is seen dressed in a bikini. Her mother Joyce, on the other hand, is busy smiling at the camera dressed in a simple white kurta and pants. The picture looks like it was taken during a private getaway. Malaika’s second picture is with her son Arhaan Khan, of when he was a little baby. Amrita Arora Ladak, on the other hand, shared a selfie with her mother. She is dressed in casuals and her mother is wearing a beautiful saree. Both the pictures shared by Malaika and Amrita, respectively are goals indeed.

Check out the pictures that Malaika Arora and Amrita Ladak shared on their IG with mommy dearest:

Malaika Arora wrote some beautiful words on the picture that read, “When u plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a Mother! She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to all........ my superhero!” Amrita Arora, on the other hand wrote, “Mother of mine,now I am grown,I can walk straight all on my own,Id like to give to you, what you gave to me ...Mother sweet mother of mine @joycearora! We love you.” Both the daughters tagged their mother on the pictures.

