Malaika Arora And Ananya Panday In Stunning Metallic Skirts; See Pics

Malaika Arora always impresses her audience with her sartorial choices. The actor is currently a part of Supermodel of The Year, where she is a part of the judging panel. She is an avid social media user and updates her fans about her daily activities and gives some major fashion goals.

Ananya Panday kickstarted her acting career with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor has also delivered stellar performances in movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh and several others. The actor's fashion game is always on the point and always gives some fashion cues to her fans through her Instagram. Both the actors, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, apart from being known for their acting game, are also known for their fashion sense and style. The actors were spotted sporting similar metallic skirts and fans have found themselves in a major fix. Have a look at their pictures in similar outfits:

Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday in metallic skirts

Malaika Arora can be seen sporting a metallic skirt and she paired the skirt with a sports bralette top. She looks super stylish in the outfit donned. Fans loved the way Arora completed her look with dainty accessories and striped black heels. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Spends Time With Her 'Quarantine Love' And No, It Is Not Arjun Kapoor!

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Reveals She Would Throw Meals As A Child But Now Loves To Cook

Ananya Panday made head turns with the metallic skirt that she opted for. But unlike Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday paired her metallic skirt with a black off-shouldered crop top and black heels and kept her look simple and opted for a straight hairdo:

Fans easily spotted the similarities. They found it extremely difficult to judge as to who rocked the metallic skirt better. However, both the actors rocked the look with utmost ease, style, and elegance.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Looks Adorable With Her 'Quaranteam' In THESE Pictures

ALSO READ |Ishaan Khatter Finds Solace In Ananya Panday Post Alleged Break-up With Janhvi Kapoor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.