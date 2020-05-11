Beyonce Sets Up Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site In Her Hometown Houston, Credits Mom For Idea

In a bid to help her hometown Houston combat the COVID-19 pandemic, American singer and pop sensation Beyonce set up a mobile COVID-19 testing site in the city and thanked her mother Tina Knowles Lawson for her "incredible vision."

Taking to Instagram, the Halo hitmaker shared photographs from a mobile COVID-19 testing site that will be trialed around her hometown in Texas. The 38-year-old star said she was delighted to see people getting tested in Houston for the deadly virus and applauded her mother and the team for their effort.

Check out Beyonce’s post here:

Beyonce’s family tests for COVID-19

Beyonce’s post comes a day after she and her family underwent the COVID-19 test that came negative. The family was hoping to spend time together on Mother’s Day.

Tina shared: "We all got tested. We've got the results back and everybody is okay so I hope that we can get together this Mother's Day and have dinner together. I can actually touch them, for real."

Beyonce donates $6 Million for COVID-19 relief

Recognising the immense mental and personal health burdens placed on essential workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline, Beyonce's charity BeyGOOD is also donating $6 million towards mental health wellness amidst the pandemic.

A statement on her website read: "In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis. BeyGOOD has partnered with Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organisations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA. The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit."

(Image credits: AP)

