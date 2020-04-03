Alaya F And Pooja Bedi Set The Ramp Ablaze In This Throwback Photo | Check Out

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor sat down with an entertainment website and revealed how it all feels like a dream come true for her that her film has done well. It seems like Alaya F has always been a child who loved the limelight. Recently, a throwback picture of Alaya F has gone viral where the youngster is seen walking the ramp. Check out Alaya F’s photo.

Alaya F’s photos

The mother daughter duo looks ravishing in red! #PoojaBedi and sweet little #AlayaF looks adorable in this throwback picture.

Source: Urban Asian#Throwback #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/Y5AMxgd4TP — Posting IG stories (@IgPosting) April 3, 2020

In the throwback picture that has gone viral, Alaya F is seen walking the ramp with her mother Pooja Bedi. In the picture, Pooja Bedi is seen wearing a red dress with a deep v cut and a halter neckline. She wore a golden coloured necklace and a pair of earrings as she left her hair open. In the picture, Alaya F looks adorable in a red coloured dress. The dress had a golden coloured belt near its stomach. She wore gold hoop earrings and left her hair open as she walks the ramp.

Alaya F’s mother Pooja Bedi and her father Farhaan Furniturewala parted ways after eight years of marriage in 2003. Alaya F had told an entertainment portal that she was just 5 years old when her parents parted ways. In an interview with an entertainment website, Alaya F said that she’s in good terms with her parent’s respective partners.

While talking about how her family reacted to her making it big in Bollywood, Alaya F said that her mother Pooja Bedi, her grandpa Kabir Bedi and her family are on cloud nine. In an interview, she spoke about how she had not expected such an overwhelming response from the audience. Alaya F said that the love the audience has shown towards her and their appreciation overwhelms her. Alaya F also added that she aspires to surprise her audiences with each film and role.

