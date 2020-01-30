Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce And The Bond She Shares With Their Partners

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F reveals the impact her parent’s divorce had on her as a child. Alaya’s mother Pooja Bedi and her father Farhaan Furniturewala parted ways after eight years of marriage in 2003. In an interview with a popular entertainment website, Alaya F said that she’s in good terms with her parent’s respective partners. She also revealed how her parents never made her feel like it has been a sad event ever since they parted ways.

As per reports, Alaya F was reported by entertainment portals saying that she was just 5-year-old when her parents parted ways; hence, she doesn’t have much memory of the incident. Shedding some light on her childhood she said that she had a happy childhood and that her parents never made her feel like their divorce was something sad that had taken place. She went on to say that she is still on good terms with her father’s wife Fathima as well as her mother’s fiancé Maneck Contractor.

Talking about her father, she said that she likes her stepmother and she ‘dearly loves’ her brother Zan. Alaya F has another brother Omar and is often seen posting pictures with him on her Instagram account. She mentioned that after her father remarried, many people asked her how she got along with her stepmother. She said that she has never known how to dislike her and that she has a very good relationship with her mother’s fiancé Maneck as well. Talking about the two she said that she has been happy with them because they themselves are very happy as well as wonderful people.

About Alaya F

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy that introduces the 21-year-old daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black and Knight Film. Apart from Alaya F, Jawaani Jaaneman stars Tabe as well as Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. It has been revealed that Tabu will be seen essaying the role of Alaya’s mother. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

