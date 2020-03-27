Alaya F Calls Out People For Violating Lockdown Norms & Swimming In Versova Beach

Alaya F is one of the celebrities who are self-isolating in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The actress took to Instagram to share the ‘stupidity’ of the people during the time of distress. She shared a series of Instagram videos in which people are playing on the beach only to be chased by cops after the complete lockdown was announced by the Narendra Modi led cabinet. Alaya F is concerned about the people but cannot unsee the lack of ‘responsibility’ amid people during Coronavirus pandemic.

In the video shared by Alaya F, people are seen playing at the Versova beach. While some are immersed in the water and some are taking a walk. In the second video, one can hear the siren of a cop car. The car headed towards the people violating the lockdown rules. After people notice the car, they run away from the car into shanties and small houses across the beach and also towards the boulders. In the third video, one can see that people are looking at the cop car from a distance.

Here are the videos shared by Alaya F

Alaya F’s Instagram video was shared on March 26, 2020. Expressing her anger, she captioned the post with: “Stupidity and irresponsibility - a series. First, they play on the beach, then they run from the cops and huddle together. Unbelievable. We’re all in this together! Janta, please do your part. (sic)” Alaya F also tagged the CM of Maharashtra's handle on the videos.

