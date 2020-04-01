Alaya F Reveals Watching 'Jawaani Jaaneman' For 500th Time In The Video; See Here

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film released on January 31, this year and received a fantastic response from the audience. Alaya's performance in Jawaani Jaaneman was also appreciated by critics.

She is quite active on social media and soon after her debut, she has garnered a huge fanbase on her Instagram account. Alaya F's latest video on Instagram has captured her followers' attention.

Her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman is released on digital platform Amazon Prime Video. Alaya F has shared the video of herself enjoying her own performance from her film. In the video, the actor is jumping and dancing to her entry in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Alaya F in the caption of the video revealed that she was watching the film for the 500th time and she is still excited to watch it. The caption of Alaya F's video reads "Seeing Jawaani Jaaneman for the 500th time on @primevideoin and my excitement level is still 5000000000!!!😍😅😄💃🏻 Thank you for all the love!!♥️ watch it now now nowwww!!!".

Watch Alaya F's video here

The actor has also urged her fans to watch her debut film on Amazon Prime Video. Several fans reacted to this video. The video received about 850 plus comments. Not just the fans but also Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu also commented on Alaya's video. Bipasha commented saying "You were adorable... just saw the film ❤️All the best ❤️".

On the work front, there have been recent rumours regarding Alaya F's upcoming project. Reportedly, her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman has impressed Karan Johar. Reports also suggest that Alaya F will be making her digital debut in Student of The Year 3. However, any news confirming the making of Student of The Year 3 has not been out yet.

