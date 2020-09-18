Alaya F Shares A Stunning Picture In Goa, Captions It 'Freedom'; See Photo Here

Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is quite active on her Instagram. Her photos and dance videos have garnered her a huge fan following even before her debut in Bollywood. She is currently vacationing in Goa. The actor recently shared a stunning picture of hers at a beach in Goa. Take a look at her photo:

Alaya F's 'Freedom' picture in Goa

Alaya F took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself at a beach in Goa. She is seen posing for the camera in her white monokini suit. She has worn sleek hoops and has tied a scrunchie on her hand. She flaunts her figure as she poses on the empty beach. One can see a tattoo on her arm. She captioned the picture with a single word, "F R E E D O M". Here's the picture:

Fans can't stop gushing over how pretty she looks in the photo. Fanpages have mentioned that Alaya F's photo has made their day. A fan said, "what a beautiful morning and YOU in it". Alaya F's photo has made many fans crave for a Goa trip. Actress Samantha Steffen called Alaya "adoring" while commenting on her photo. Take a look at her comments:

Source: Alaya F's Instagram

Alaya F's Instagram is quite intriguing. Along with brand promotions, the actor's Insta account also includes art pictures, videos, and a few dance choreographies that she is currently practising. She started her new IGTV series called Alaya AF where she shares fitness, beauty and art tips with her followers. She recently shared a dance video that she has been practising for a while. The video features choreographer Utkarsh along with Alaya.

It is a black and white video where Alaya F and Utkarsh perform a routine choreographed by Utkarsh. The song they dance on is Dancing With a Stranger by Normani and Sam Smith. Alaya F tries her hands-on dancing in pencil heels for the first time. She is wearing a knitted top in the video. Her moves look clean as she dances in her heels. Take a look at the stunning video:

She also shared a picture of herself dressed in traditional attire from Gulabo Jaipur. She paired her outfit with a pair of long Jhumkas. She posed for the camera sitting on her bed in her room. Her picture received a lot of appreciation from her followers and she got tons of comments on it. Take a look at her picture:

