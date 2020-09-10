Alaya F Shares Dance Challenge On IG, Says Her Moves Are ‘hatke’

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F is quite active on Instagram. Recently, Alaya took to Instagram to post a dance challenge. In the video, Alaya is seem dancing on her movie’s song Gallan Kardi.

Alaya appears to be wearing a yellow crop-top and white mini-skirt in the Instagram video. Further, the actor let her hair down in the video. She paired her outfit with a delicate necklace and a pair of white sport shoes.

In the caption, Alaya F mentioned how one could participate in the challenge. She captioned the post as, “Jab life mein milenge beti ke jhatke, toh moves honge thode hatke”! The Jawaani Jaaneman actor asked fans to replicate the choreography that was showcased by her in the video. Further, she also asked fans to use certain hashtags for the Instagram post.

Several fans showered their love on Alaya F’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some were excited to perform Alaya F's dance challenge, some showered their love on the actor. Further, several also appreciated Alaya F’s film, Jawaani Jaaneman. You can check out Alaya F’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

On the work front:

Alaya F’s debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman received several positive reviews. This film featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as Alaya’s father. According to some speculations, Alaya has already signed her next film. Alaya F’s next film might be in collaboration with Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, according to a report by cinestaan.com.

Alaya F’s Instagram:

Bollywood actor, Alaya F is quite active on Instagram. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor enjoys a fan following of

862k followers on the photo-sharing platform. The actor often shares videos on the photo-sharing platform.

While the actor is a great performer, she is also appreciated for her dancing skills. Alaya often showcases her dancing skills on Instagram. You can check out some of her Instagram posts here.

