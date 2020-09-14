Alaya F Thanks Sonam Kapoor For This ‘obsessing Outfit’

Alaya F’s Instagram always gives a glimpse into her daily life. The actress often shares her daily activities on Instagram. This time again the Jawaani Jaaneman shared pictures of her donning a chic look. Alaya F took to Instagram to show off her fit body in a Bhaane creation. All of this put together by Sonam Kapoor.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonam Kapoor's Childhood Photo Is Too Cute To Miss

Alaya F’s pastel co-ord set for home shoot

Alaya F’s picture was shot at home by herself as per her Instagram post’s caption. The actress donned Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja’s brand, Bhaane. The look was a pastel green co-ord set with ruche and ruffles. Alaya’s outfit was a body-hugging top and skirt set by designer label Bhaane. The outfit has a faux cut-out of layered fabric and a slanting ruffle across the corset of the top. She paired the look with a simple neckpiece and stunning getaway hair. For the skin, she opted for a minimalistic fall look, with light pink lipstick shade.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shares A Cryptic Post On Social Media, Says 'never To Wrestle With A Pig'

Check out Alaya F’s post

Alaya F took to Instagram to share the picture. She accompanied the picture with the caption, “OBSESSED with this outfit from @bhaane! Thank you @sonamkapoor! Couldn’t resist doing a mini photoshoot at home.” Apparently, she clicked the pictures at home. The picture received several likes and comments from Alaya’s 865K and counting followers.

Sonam Kapoor had a lot to say about the look

Sonam Kapoor also complimented Alaya’s final looks. Sonam wrote, “You look so hot in this," as per the captions. She accompanied the comment with emojis. Apart from Sonam, Bhaane’s official Instagram account also complimented the upcoming actress.

Snippet Credits: Alaya F Instagram

Check out fan reactions

Snippet Credits: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya often shares pictures from home shooting

Alaya often does mini-shoots at home and shares it with her followers. Her posts from doing art to exercise, are all etched throughout her Instagram. She recently shared a dance cover on Jine Mere Dil Looteya song as well.

Check out her recent cover on Punjabi song here

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Initiates 'TimeTravelWithSKA' To 'show Some Love To Yesteryear Icons'

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shares Bad Experience With A Skin Product On Her Instagram Story; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.