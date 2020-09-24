Re-imagining Enola Homes Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Alaya F Play Enola In The Remake?

Enola Holmes is a Netflix movie based on the novel series by Nancy Springer of the same name. The plot is based on a spin-off of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes and focuses on the Holmes sister called Enola. The plot of Enola Holmes by Netflix is based on the Holmes matriarch missing from their home in the countryside.

When Enola asks her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft help her find their mother, they instead pick on her lack of feminine qualities. They put her in a school to make her learn how to be a lady. Frustrated with her brothers’ attitude, Enola sets off alone to find her mother making some unlikely allies on the way. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Enola Holmes - Alaya F

She is the youngest Holmes sibling who is known for being intelligent, smart and rebellious towards societal norms. Known for her funky and spirited acting, Alaya F seems just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Sherlock Holmes - Hrithik Roshan

He is the famous detective who is known for his intelligence and brilliant observational skills. He is also closer to Enola given almost similar disposition. Being a good actor, Hrithik Roshan seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Henry Cavill Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Mycroft Holmes - Abhay Deol

He is the eldest of three Holmes siblings and known for his uptight nature and a love for rules. He is determined to make a proper Victorian lady out of Enola at a time when their mother goes missing. Known for her acting skills, Abhay Deol seems just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Sam Claflin Instagram, Abhay Deol Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Katrina & Anushka Play Caroline & Max In '2 Broke Girls' Bollywood Remake?

Also Read: Can You See Anushka Sharma Play Mildred In Ratched's Cast For A Bollywood Remake?

Eudoria Holmes - Kajol

She is the Holmes matriarch who is known for her rather eccentric and unconventional nature not to mention, her free-spirit which Enola also gained. Known for her great acting skills and quirky attitude, Kajol seems like just the person to pull off this role.

Image credit: HelenaBonhamCarter Instagram, Kajol Instagram

Viscount Tewkesbury- Ishaan Khatter

He is a spoiled rich viscount of the House of Tewkesbury with a sense of entitlement. However, he forms an unlikely ally to Enola and helps her search for her missing mother. Ishaan Khatter being a good actor seems like he might be ace this role.

Image credit: Louis Patridge Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Devil All The Time' Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ishaan In Tom's Role?

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Mandalorian' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Hrithik Play Din Djarin? Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.