Alaya F Defends Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor On The Nepotism Debate

Alaya F has finally made her Bollywood debut with her recently released film, Jawaani Jaaneman which opened at theatres on January 31, 2020. Alaya F is the daughter of famous actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. And it seems like the actor has already started to face the brunt of the ever debatable nepotism war. While Alaya is confident about her craft, she always makes sure to never shy away from working hard and making a mark for herself amidst severe competition. In a recent interview, Alaya spoke about nepotism and how it should be brought to an end as the country does not lack good talents.

In the interview, Alaya mentions Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor when it comes to the nepotism debate. She said that their hard work speaks for themselves and their surname and family background have not made their journey in the film industry any easier. She further agreed to have certain privileges but promised to get that tag of being a part of a film family with pure hard work. She also said that it is a great thing that nepotism is being spoken about and hopes that it ends at the earliest.

Alaya F Keeps Her Fingers Crossed As 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Hits The Theatres Today

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, presented by Pooja Entertainment, in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. The film is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani. Apart from Alaya, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead with Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Rameet Sandhu. The film released on January 31, 2020.

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

