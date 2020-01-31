Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Movie Review: Fans Call It A Complete Laugh Riot

Ever since the trailer of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was released by the makers of the film, fans were eagerly waiting to watch the actor get back into his playboy avatar. Finally, the film has hit the silver screens today, January 31, 2020. The film also stars Tabu and debutante Alaya Furniturewala.

Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Saif Ali Khan. It looks like Saif's latest release has already impressed movie buffs as many users have been taking to Twitter to share positive reviews of the film.

Twitter reacts to Jawaani Jaaneman

Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF___ is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half.

@nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani #JawaaniJaanemanReview — Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas90) January 31, 2020

#JawaaniJaanemanReview 👍 for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go🤗😘 Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu 's screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch. — Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) January 31, 2020

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's New Song 'Ole Ole 2.0' From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Out, Fans Go Gaga



#JawaaniJaaneman & found it super fun, of course, an enthusiastic bond to the whole story made so well! Tabu & Saif together are FUN! Alaya is so positive as a debutante & she’s awesome throughout the movie! Good content for sure! Didn’t get bored at all! — कबीर (@adhikari_kabir) January 31, 2020

Also read | Here Are All The Songs From Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Also read | Saif-Kareena, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi & Others At 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Screening,see Pics

Also read | Five Reasons Why Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is A Must Watch

Image courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.