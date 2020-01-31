Union Budget
Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Movie Review: Fans Call It A Complete Laugh Riot

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is one of the most awaited films of this year. It also marks the debut of Alaya F. Here are movie reviews from fans

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Ever since the trailer of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was released by the makers of the film, fans were eagerly waiting to watch the actor get back into his playboy avatar. Finally, the film has hit the silver screens today, January 31, 2020. The film also stars Tabu and debutante Alaya Furniturewala.

Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Saif Ali Khan. It looks like Saif's latest release has already impressed movie buffs as many users have been taking to Twitter to share positive reviews of the film.

Twitter reacts to Jawaani Jaaneman

 

 

 

Image courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

 

 

Published:
