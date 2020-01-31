Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Movie Review: Fans Call It A Complete Laugh Riot

Ever since the trailer of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was released by the makers of the film, fans were eagerly waiting to watch the actor get back into his playboy avatar. Finally, the film has hit the silver screens today, January 31, 2020. The film also stars Tabu and debutante Alaya Furniturewala.
Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Saif Ali Khan. It looks like Saif's latest release has already impressed movie buffs as many users have been taking to Twitter to share positive reviews of the film.
Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF___ is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half.— Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas90) January 31, 2020
@nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani #JawaaniJaanemanReview
My Review of #JawaaniJaaneman . @nitinrkakkar Makes a Charming, Funny Film That is Bolstered by #SaifAliKhan, @AlayaF___ 's Delightful Performances. #Tabu's Cameo is a Hoot! Definitely Exceeded My Expectations! #JawaaniJaanemanReview @poojafilms https://t.co/V7Tim2jVTt— Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) January 30, 2020
#JawaaniJaanemanReview 👍 for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go🤗😘 Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu 's screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch.— Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) January 31, 2020
Excellent reviews of #JawaaniJaaneman pouring in. #SaifAliKhan will make all go.. Ole Ole.. once again.@jayshewakramani #NitinKakkar 👍 https://t.co/jIm9yVWTTO— Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) January 31, 2020
#JawaaniJaaneman & found it super fun, of course, an enthusiastic bond to the whole story made so well! Tabu & Saif together are FUN! Alaya is so positive as a debutante & she’s awesome throughout the movie! Good content for sure! Didn’t get bored at all!— कबीर (@adhikari_kabir) January 31, 2020
#JawaaniJaaneman— Maaz (@beingmaaz1524) January 30, 2020
Its a complete laughter riot.
Good direction Tight screenplay
Songs n performance is excellent
Recommended to watch wid ur family.
Ratings - ⭐⭐⭐#JawaaniJaanemanReview @AlayaF___ @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani @nitinrkakkar @poojafilms @tipsofficial
Image courtesy: Alaya F Instagram
