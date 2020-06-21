Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Over the years Kareen Kapoor has been seen in several films that have been loved by fans. Ajnabee is one such film. It was loved by fans for its unique story, the climax, and the music of the film. In this movie, we see Akshay Kumar as Vikram Bajaj a married man settled in Switzerland married to Bipasha Basu. Vikram frames Bobby Deol who is his neighbour and has recently moved to Switzerland. Bobby Deol is seen married to Kareena Kapoor in the film. Akshay Kumar plans a fake murder so that he can get money. Bobby Deol finds out about his plan and is in turn framed for the crime. At the end of the movie Booby Deol finds Akshay and Bipasha who was supposedly murdered by Bobby. This was the second time when Akshay was seen in the role of a bad guy. Apart from this, Ajnabee was also the debut film for Bipasha Basu. Here is all you need to know about the making of the film-

Making of Kareena Kapoor's Ajnabee

This film is directed by the directing duo Abbas-Mustan. While speaking about the film, Kareena Kapoor expressed on how the film is a suspense thriller and not a film about "wife-swapping". She added that there is a very thin line between what people perceive as the concept of the film. After this Akshay is seen talking on how the film of such kind has not been made in Bollywood before.

After this director, Abbas-Mustan are seen talking to the fans where they expressed that the film was specially made for the young moviegoers and captures the youthfulness that the film requires. After this, the directing duo are seen talking about the performance of Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu. They express that both the actors are talented and working with them was very nice. Furthermore, they spoke about the hit songs of the film. They added that the songs were shot in different locations like Switzerland, Mauritius and Singapore as per the script requirement. They also talked about Mehbooba Mehbooba which is the climax song shot on a cruise ship.

In the video, the cast of the film is seen talking about their experience of working in the film. Kareena Kapoor expressed how the directors were very much in sync with each other and there was no conflict. Akshay Kumar was seen talking about the songs and how they were going to become a hit before the release of the film. Bobby Deol also revealed how he has worked with Anu Maalik before and the film's music will be loved by the fans.

