Alaya F Motivates Fans, Shares Productivity Tips And Tricks Amid Lockdown; Watch

In the very first episode of her very own social media series called #AlayaAF, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has shared a few "Tips And Tricks To Stay Productive And Motivated" during the lockdown. She shared through the caption, "Staying productive and occupied has really helped me and my mental health during this lockdown. But being productive hasn’t always been easy! Here’s some tips and tricks I’ve picked up.. I hope they help you!♥️"

Alaya F added a twist to the caption by revealing that she has been watching the popular Netflix show Money Heist and seems to recommend it if anyone's feeling unproductive. She wrote, "If you’re feeling the need to be productive, watch this! If not, go watch Money Heist because I’m really enjoying it right now😂♥️ you do you!♥️".

Alaya is quite active on social media these days is exploring herself positively while making sure to stay connected with her fans. Sometime back, the actress who was appreciated by fans for her flawless performance in her debut film shared a throwback clip where she can be seen prepping for Jawaani Jaaneman song.

In the video shared, Alaya can be seen enjoying dance rehearsals. At the start of the video, fans can watch Alaya dancing on the song Gallan Kardi in a studio. She can be seen in a black sports bra and black track pants as she flaunts her pink shrug while dancing. In the video, she was seen in six-inch-long heels. After the practice session, the clip then shows the clip of her dancing on-screen which she must have recorded from the screen present on the set.

