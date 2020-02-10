'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan's Film Faces Downfall On Second Weekend

Jawaani Jaaneman became a big talk of the town after its release because of its interesting storyline and lead actors. The movie features debutant Alaya Furniturewala alongside Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Jawaani Jaaneman had a moderate opening on its release day. The movie managed to do a fair business on its first weekend as it collected a total of ₹12 crores approximately. Here’s how the movie performed at the box office in the second week of its release.

Jawaani Jaaneman box office update

On the second weekend of its release, Jawaani Jaaneman faced a little downfall as compared to its first weekend. On Friday, the movie collected a total ₹75 lakhs approximately. The movie grossed a total of ₹1.25 crores on Saturday and a total of ₹1.50 crores on Sunday. The total second-weekend collection of the movie turned out to be ₹3.5 crores approximately.

Jawaani Jaaneman hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. Till now, after being in theatres for ten days, the movie managed to collect a total of ₹23 crores approximately. According to Box Office India, the film might get close to a total of ₹25 crores by the end of the week.

The BOI reports also mentioned that the movie has done better than the Kangana Ranaut’s starrer Panga at the box office. After the first-weekend collection of the movie, Jawaani Jaaneman's total first-week collection of the movie was ₹18 crores approximately.

#JawaaniJaaneman continues to collect at select metros... Slightly better than #Baazaar [total after Weekend 2: ₹ 22.52 cr], but that’s not saying much... Contribution from mass sector is poor... [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 24.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

