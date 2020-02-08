'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Slowly Inching Towards Rs 30 Cr Club

Jawaani Jaaneman is in the theatres and is in the news for its refreshing storyline and lead actors. It features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, with Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy flick and it released on January 31, 2020, in the theatres. Read on to know more about the box office collections of the film on its Day 8 in the theatres in India:

Jawaani Jaaneman Box-Office collection Day 8

READ | Take Cues From Alia Bhatt For Days You Want To Step Out Casually; See Pics For More Fun

On its second Friday, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to earn ₹1.04 crores at the box office. The film is getting favourable reviews from the critics but as far as minting money at the box office is concerned, the movie has been witnessing a stable position, as per several film analysts.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' February 7 Written Update: Alia Confesses Her Feelings Towards Aman

The film has collected over Rs 21.25 crores so far at the box office, claim reports. According to the news online, the film might be able to touch the Rs 30 crores mark, but it has been facing tough competition from Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. Only time will tell if the film will manage to enter the 30 crores club or no.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Carries Sara Ali Khan In His Arms, Fans Go 'Aww'; Watch Video Here for more fun

For the unversed, Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, and is written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and others. The film revolves around a carefree, middle-aged man, who spends most of his time with women and loves to party. One day, he comes across a young girl who says she is his daughter. The film will tell the story of how he gets into situations unkind, as he figures out that his daughter is pregnant.

READ | Mark Ruffalo Is Clueless About Hulk's Fate In MCU, Says Endgame Was Supposed To Be The End



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.