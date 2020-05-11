Alaya F Faces Dilemma In Choosing Who Is More Basic Between Her Mom & Brother Omar

After entertaining fans with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F has been now connecting with her fans through her social media. The actor has been posting several interesting videos for her fans. From dancing in front of the camera to playing games with her family, Alaya F has been seen doing all.

Recently, the actor played the ‘Who Is Most Likely To’ game with her mother Pooja and brother Omar. While the three failed to match on most of the answers, Alaya F got confused to choose between Omar and her mom regarding who is more basic. The actor first pointed her finger at her brother but later got confused between the two.

Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar F, twinning in black outfits, sat in front of the camera to play the game. Alaya F wore a black tank top with denim shorts while her mother and brother kept it casual with black t-shirt and denim. The trio was accompanied by a special guest that is Alaya F’s dog. The actor was seen cuddling him while playing the game. While posting the hilarious video on her social media account, Alaya F stated that she is completing her promise and posting another video from the 'Who Is Most Likely To challenge'. She wrote, ‘As promised, one more #WhosMostLikelyTo with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_’ [sic]

This is not the first time that Alaya F came up with a 'Who Is Most likely To' video with her mom and brother Omar. In the last video too, the trio wore similar outfits and answered some questions about each other. In the previous video, both Alaya F and Omar claimed that the former is the one who is most likely to kill someone. Moreover, they also mentioned that their mom is their favourite person.

