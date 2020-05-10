Alaya F Shares Her Experience Working With Saif Ali Khan In Her Debut Film

Alaya Furniturewala is an emerging Bollywood actor. She is the daughter of the beautiful actor Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), that did average at the box-office. During an interview with Curly Tales, at the Sunday Brunch with Kamiya Jani, Alaya F shared her experience of working with Saif Ali Khan. Read ahead to know more-

Alaya F talks about her experience of working with Saif Ali Khan

During a recent interview, Alaya F was asked many questions related to reel life father, Saif Ali Khan. First, the actor was asked about her favourite movie of Saif Ali Khan, to which she replied saying that she can’t pick a favourite, but she definitely loves Salam Namaste (2005). Alaya was then asked if it was intimidating working with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, actors of such great calibre. Alaya F said yes, of course, it was intimidating for her at first, but then they made her feel comfortable and at home. The environment was so nice all the time that eventually everyone settled in very well, Alaya added.

Saif Ali Khan too was asked about his experience of working with Alaya F. Saif said that he prefers acting with strangers and building a professional bond, rather than acting with a family member because he doesn’t want to have to burden up being responsible in any way for the other person. Of course, as a producer, it was his responsibility somewhat to her parents and to her for making sure he presents her properly, but beyond that, he doesn’t tell anyone what they should or shouldn’t do. Saif also said that some people have the ability to observe and perform, but he feels that one can do either of the two. If someone is observing then they can’t be performing well, and if they are performing then they can’t be observant.

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a Nitin Kakkar directorial, penned by Abbas Dalal. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya Furniturewala in lead roles. It was a much-anticipated film as it marked the debut of the social-media sensation, Alaya Furniturewala, in Bollywood. The plot of the movie revolved around a 40-year-old playboy and how his life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20 something-year-old daughter. Jawaani Jaaneman hit the theatres on January 31, 2020, and performed average at the box-office.

